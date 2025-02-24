Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.32 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.30.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

