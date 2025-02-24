Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 443.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,281.4% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $190.65 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $159.39 and a 1 year high of $207.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.50.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

