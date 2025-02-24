Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 0.8% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,315,000. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $602,000. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% during the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $89.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.