Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Up 50.7% – Still a Buy?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shares were up 50.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.11 ($0.03). Approximately 1,059,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 346% from the average daily volume of 237,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Petrel Resources Stock Up 50.7 %

The company has a market cap of £4.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.97.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

