367,604 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Longbow Finance SA

Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 367,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,072,000. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.1% of Longbow Finance SA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,136 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

