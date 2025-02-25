Transcendent Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Quartz Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 86,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.