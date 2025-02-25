Sierra Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

