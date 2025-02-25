Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62.1% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.92. The company has a market capitalization of $497.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

