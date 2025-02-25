MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 38.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,600,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,592,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 344,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,467,000 after acquiring an additional 220,386 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

