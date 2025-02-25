Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 208,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,274,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 684,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 224,819 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000.

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

