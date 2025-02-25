Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.5% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $535.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $204.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $493.30 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $548.58 and its 200 day moving average is $566.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.41%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $667.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.86.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $5,302,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at $58,960,669.92. The trade was a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $175,677.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,582,009.17. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,231,699 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

