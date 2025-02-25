Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

BOW stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. Bowhead Specialty has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $37.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.