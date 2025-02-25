Realty Income (NYSE:O) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Realty Income updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.220-4.280 EPS.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of O stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

