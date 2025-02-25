Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $108.84, but opened at $99.75. Addus HomeCare shares last traded at $99.90, with a volume of 65,541 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $3,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,569.72. The trade was a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,257. The trade was a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Natixis grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 9.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.69.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.