MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14,768.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 468,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,193,000 after purchasing an additional 464,921 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $120.63 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

