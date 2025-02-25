FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys 239 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 120,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 538,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amgen by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 12,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,240,533.68. This represents a 40.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 2.2 %

AMGN stock opened at $309.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.20. The stock has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

