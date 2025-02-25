Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,281 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $550.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

