SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Brown Financial Advisors

Brown Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,582 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.1% of Brown Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,152,000 after buying an additional 50,765 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

