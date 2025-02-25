Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Today – February 24th

Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, and IonQ are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares in companies that are actively developing, manufacturing, or applying quantum computing technology to tackle complex computational problems beyond the reach of traditional computers. These investments offer exposure to an emerging, rapidly advancing field with the potential to revolutionize industries like cryptography, drug discovery, and optimization, although they tend to carry higher risks due to the technology’s nascent stage. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.24. 47,212,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,556,344. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 56,267,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,561,578. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $32.15. 9,772,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,992,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 2.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Recommended Stories