Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 101.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 185,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 93,322 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 719.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 45,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.