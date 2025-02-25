Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

