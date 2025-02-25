Horizon Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,561 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. EOG Resources comprises about 0.2% of Horizon Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.83. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources



EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

