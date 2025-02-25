Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 927.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

AMD stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

