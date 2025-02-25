Mengis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 190.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215,739 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,773 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,456,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,597 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,877,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,262 shares during the period. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,197 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $28.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

