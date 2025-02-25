Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for S&P Global (SPGI)

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/20/2025 – S&P Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2025 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $610.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $576.00 to $590.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $595.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $617.00 to $633.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $599.00 to $608.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – S&P Global was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2025 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $564.00 to $576.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $620.00 to $617.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $590.00 to $580.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $533.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,889. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $510.68 and its 200-day moving average is $509.77.

Get S&P Global Inc alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.