RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Acquires $102,750.40 in Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao acquired 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 557,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,616,868.52. This trade represents a 1.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, James Kao purchased 3,352 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $58,023.12.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. 39,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,906. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $308.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.97.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 513,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 358,779 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

