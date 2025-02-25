Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.000-10.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Beer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $335.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.90.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $234.08. 325,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.53 and a 200 day moving average of $281.32. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $371.65.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

