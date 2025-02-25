Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos Buys 10,000 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2025

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDAGet Free Report) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,399,515.80. This trade represents a 0.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 604,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,471. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $260.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.