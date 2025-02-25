Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos Buys 10,000 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,399,515.80. This trade represents a 0.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 604,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,471. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $260.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.