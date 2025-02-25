Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $998,055.52 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $998,055.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,095.04. The trade was a 26.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.8 %

QSR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.34. 2,829,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.