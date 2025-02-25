Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 60,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,451,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,502,711.90. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 24th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $335,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $120,275.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $111,987.50.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $124,525.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $122,187.50.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $119,637.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $126,012.50.

On Friday, December 20th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $126,225.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $134,087.50.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

Cricut stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,091. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of -0.02. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cricut by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 296.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 138,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cricut by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

