Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GlobalFoundries (GFS)

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2025 – GlobalFoundries had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2025 – GlobalFoundries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – GlobalFoundries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – GlobalFoundries was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.64. 1,551,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,319. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,096,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,373,000 after buying an additional 3,721,153 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,118,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,473,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after acquiring an additional 132,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,058,000 after acquiring an additional 221,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,275,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

