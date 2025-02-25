Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 9.4% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,033 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.86 and a 200-day moving average of $286.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

