Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,630 shares of company stock valued at $14,467,616. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

