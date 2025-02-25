Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,907 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $744.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

