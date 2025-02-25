Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.9% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.3 %
V stock opened at $349.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.29. The company has a market cap of $649.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $357.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.
View Our Latest Research Report on Visa
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.