Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,239 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $394.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

