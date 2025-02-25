Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 230 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,394,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 16.4% in the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15,926.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 594,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,463,000 after buying an additional 591,195 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 28,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $181.19 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,299 shares of company stock worth $25,055,751 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

