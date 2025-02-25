CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.66 million, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.47.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Read More

