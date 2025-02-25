Sigma Planning Corp Sells 389 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000.

FDVV opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

