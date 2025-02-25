Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

GE Vernova stock opened at $315.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.97 and its 200 day moving average is $302.17. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.13.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

