Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 859,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after purchasing an additional 570,703 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $42,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,415,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,171,000 after purchasing an additional 461,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 164.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 718,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,983,000 after purchasing an additional 446,948 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $68.21 and a one year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 91.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

