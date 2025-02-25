Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 300.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 60.1% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.