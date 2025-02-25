Cypress Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $349.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $357.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.96.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

