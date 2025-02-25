Strategent Financial LLC Makes New $14.16 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,156,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 14.1% of Strategent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgepath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $519.87 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

