Best Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Today – February 24th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that primarily conduct business online, facilitating the buying and selling of goods and services through digital platforms. These companies capitalize on internet accessibility and global reach, making them sensitive to trends in online consumer behavior and digital innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,998,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,020,947. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.18 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $755.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,373. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,003.42. The stock had a trading volume of 104,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,768. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,072.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,074.09. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $874.98 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

