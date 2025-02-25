Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$94.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.00.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$78.73. The company had a trading volume of 602,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,969. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$64.38 and a 12-month high of C$88.54. The company has a market cap of C$44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

