DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) SVP Joann Chavez Sells 7,062 Shares

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DTE traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $133.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

