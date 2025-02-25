Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 16.6% – Time to Sell?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.31. Approximately 1,149,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,248,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
