89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 1,131,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,677,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETNB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 89bio
89bio Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at 89bio
In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,554,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,100,291.25. This trade represents a 41.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,052.04. This trade represents a 1.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,734,285 shares of company stock worth $50,152,194 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of 89bio
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 178,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,693 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in 89bio by 640.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 394,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 341,479 shares during the period. Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in 89bio by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,052 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 89bio
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Home Depot Turns a Corner: New Highs Likely This Year
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.