Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 45,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 18,781 shares.The stock last traded at $17.93 and had previously closed at $18.93.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $496.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the third quarter worth about $1,409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valhi by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valhi by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Valhi by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Valhi in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

